ST. JOHNSBURY — Firemen knocked down a Saturday afternoon fire on the back porch of a residence at 1322 Memorial Drive, next to Passumpsic Savings Bank.

The fire charred the back porch, but was kept from the interior of the building, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Reed of the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.