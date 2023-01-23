St. Johnsbury Chamber Rebrands As Discover St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Believing “Discover St. Johnsbury” better describes the town’s promotional organization, the name “chamber of commerce” is going away.
The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce name has served the organization since 2010 after members gained a favorable outcome at the Vermont Secretary of State’s office in a dispute with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.
“Over more than a decade, the title of St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce served the organization well, but in recent years, it started to feel out of alignment with the organization’s inclusive approach,” Discover St. Johnsbury Director Gillian Sewake said in an email. “For example, unlike a traditional chamber of commerce, the organization does not require membership for a business to be listed on promotions or to participate in programming.”
There are no dues at Discover St. Johnsbury. “Businesses can (and do) support us through sponsorships that help cover our operational and programmatic expenses, which convey tiered marketing benefits,” Sewake said.
The organization receives $25,000 of funding from the town to serve as the designated downtown organization. Business sponsorships cover most of the rest of the operating and programming expenses, with help from grants and contracts for special projects.
The organization that has become Discover St. Johnsbury was incorporated as St. Johnsbury Works! in 2002 to serve as the designated downtown organization in St. Johnsbury. Its mission is to “stimulate and promote the vitality of downtown St. Johnsbury’s cultural, commercial, and community resources.”
In 2009, there was a sense among some downtown business owners that the town needed its own chamber. The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, which was formed in 1990, emerged at a time when regional chambers were being encouraged. The NEK Chamber kept the tradename St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, an entity that had a more than 100-year-old history at the time.
Urged by merchants who believed that the while the NEK Chamber was doing good work its focus was too regional, St. Johnsbury Works! under the leadership of Linda Fogg worked to adopt the St. Johnsbury Chamber name. It meant petitioning the secretary of state to get the name from the NEK Chamber. It’s not something the NEK Chamber willingly did, believing businesses in St. Johnsbury could depend on them to serve their interests.
At the time NEK Chamber President Wes Ward said, “We’re not trying to stop them from becoming a chamber, but we object to the name St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.”
A September 2009 ruling by then Deputy Secretary of State William Dalton noted, “After a full review of all the evidence, this office does not find sufficient business activity is being put forth by NEKCC under the trade name St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. Therefore, the registration of the trade name, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, by the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce is terminated.”
The St. Johnsbury Chamber’s focus on the message of “Discover St. Johnsbury” began in 2013 when the chamber was being led by Scott Beck.
He said at the time, “What St Johnsbury needs is simply for people to discover it, or in some cases rediscover. The Chamber’s Discover St. Johnsbury marketing campaign is just getting underway, and I encourage everyone to begin to discover St. Johnsbury … when you see the Discover St. Johnsbury logo, think about what is still to be discovered, and then seek it out.”
Dropping the chamber name is about going all-in on the Discover St. Johnsbury brand.
“We like that the name is action-oriented, and can be seen to serve all kinds of people,” Sewake said. “Rather than the title of ‘chamber,’ which conveys—I think—a primarily business-focused constituency, it’s easier to see how an entity called ‘Discover St. Johnsbury’ can serve the whole community: visitors, residents, and businesses alike.”
“Chambers of commerce do great things in the communities that they serve,” said Sewake. “But, there are legal and structural reasons why chambers require memberships in order to receive benefits, which we aren’t restricted by. We wanted to clarify that point, and to explain why we take part in activities that support community vitality, as well as those with an economic development purpose. Our mission isn’t just about commerce, it’s about culture & community as well.”
Sewake also said, “Our area already has a strong regional chamber, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.”
Discover St. Johnsbury is hosting an open house for members of the St. Johnsbury business community on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square. There will be a networking mixer for those who work in St. Johnsbury, and it will be an opportunity to ask questions about the name change. For more information, email director@discoverstjohnsbury.com.
