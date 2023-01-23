St. Johnsbury Chamber Rebrands As Discover St. Johnsbury
This file photo from February 2021 shows downtown St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Believing “Discover St. Johnsbury” better describes the town’s promotional organization, the name “chamber of commerce” is going away.

The St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce name has served the organization since 2010 after members gained a favorable outcome at the Vermont Secretary of State’s office in a dispute with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.

