ST. JOHNSBURY — An appeal over the use of the United Community Church as a warming center/coffee and community space, will result in a hearing before the town’s Development Review Board, said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.

Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung made a recent determination that the new, expanded use of the church did not require a change of use permit. That decision was appealed by Susan Aiken, manager of the Colonial Apartments located across the street from the church.

