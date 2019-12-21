Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The UCC sign for the new warming center, which opened at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. An appeal over the town's ruling that the use did not require a change-of-use permit has been appealed by Susan Aiken, manager of the Colonial Apartments nearby. The church has maintained that the community center program where people can have coffee and stay warm, and enjoy a free breakfast and access to community providers, falls within its humanitarian mission. The church has insisted the use is not a shelter, but the grant application seeking funding from the Vermont Community Foundation termed the program a shelter in no uncertain terms. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
This sign, Put People First, produced by the Vermont Workers Center, was put in front of the United Community Church amid a public concern that the church is opening every morning to be used as a warming center during the months an overnight warming shelter operates on Hospital Drive. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The sign by Main Street for the morning warming center at the UCC overlooks the offices of Celtic Marketing, across the street, whose owner is one of the complainants to the town about the new 7-day a week use at the church. One of those who complained, Susan Aiken, manager of the Colonial Apartments, has appealed the town's recent ruling that the program does not constitute a change of use. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — An appeal over the use of the United Community Church as a warming center/coffee and community space, will result in a hearing before the town’s Development Review Board, said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung made a recent determination that the new, expanded use of the church did not require a change of use permit. That decision was appealed by Susan Aiken, manager of the Colonial Apartments located across the street from the church.
