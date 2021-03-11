ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Community Hub Project is taking off, and it’s got the town talking.
The project is the first awardee from NEK Prosper’s Healthy Cents Fund. Administration began last summer with Umbrella, Inc. and Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) sharing responsibilities. The team is hosting a series of community discussions, with the goal of inspiring the involvement of community members in envisioning and designing the St. Johnsbury Community Hub. The next meeting is Saturday.
The first discussion held virtually on March 4 brought over 40 together. Saturday’s event will be online from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Those interested may visit the Hub project web page at: www.umbrellanek.org/stjohnsburycommunityhub.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), Green Mountain United Way, Northern Counties Health Care, Vermont Department of Labor and others have joined together to support this project. Seeking community-led solutions for the region’s problems will be the focus of this project.
The St. Johnsbury Community Hub Project is funded through a three-year grant from the NEK Prosper Healthy Cents Fund and the Vermont Community Foundation. In addition, NEKCA secured a grant through an anonymous donor to support the guidance of Trusted Spaces Partners co-founder Bill Traynor.
Juliet Emas was hired as director in November 2020.
“Disjointed service delivery systems, agency limitations along with individual circumstances of instability and inadequate opportunities are areas of concern in Caledonia and Southern Essex Counties,” she stated. “Ongoing community input and buy-in is at the heart of this pilot project. The Hub is to be a space open to the public, offering scheduled and impromptu opportunities, for the local community to access.”
Said Amanda Cochrane, Executive Director of Umbrella, “Despite COVID19 concerns, as Director of the St. Johnsbury Community Hub Project, Juliet has begun initiating direct community engagement … Juliet is eager to share that she is working on a project that provides a voice to local community members concerned about their neighbors’ financial stability [as well as their own].”
The St. Johnsbury Community Hub graphic, fondly referred to as “Hub Land,” prompted the sharing of stories that reflected both challenges and resilience. This virtual event, coordinated and hosted by Juliet, also included the sharing of the history and initial vision of the project by Jenna O’Farrell, Executive Director of NEKCA and Cochrane.
Traynor shared his human-centered approach to community building, which accepts the voices of community members as the experts, and seeks to allow those voices to serve as a foundation for a project. Community organizations respond to these voices with collaboration and action.
Following the March 4 discussion, Brynn Evans of Barnet commented that “the first grounding session was inspiring! I already feel more connected to our community because of this opportunity to hear other people’s stories. There were so many wonderful ideas for how to move forward. It’s community input like this that will make this accessible to everyone, no matter where they are on their journey, and create real and positive change in people’s lives.”
Formed in 2014, NEK Prosper! brings together 20 organizations and has created Collaborative Action Networks to focus on food and housing stability and physical, mental and financial health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.