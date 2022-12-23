ST. JOHNSBURY — A Canadian composites company with a local production facility plans to nearly double its workforce and invest a half-million dollars here to make electric truck body parts.
BHS Composites, based in Quebec, has been operating a plant in the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon Industrial Park since 2016. Company officials entered a five-year lease with property owner St. Johnsbury Development Fund and renewed for another five years last year.
It could be the last time the lease is renewed, say mother and daughter BHS owners Lena Swennen and Rosalie Hainse, as the company is so committed to the St. Johnsbury operations that they may purchase the property.
BHS Composites, headquartered in Sherbrooke, is a family business started in 1994 by Swennen and her husband Jacques Hainse. The plan is for their daughters to assume ownership.
It was a vision for the future with the daughters leading the way that has brought about the local investment in EV components manufacturing.
“With this transition, my daughters expressed that they wish to be more and more involved in environmental projects. So that’s why we focus on electric transportation,” said Swennen.
The company has contracts for electric trucks and electric school buses. The St. Johnsbury plant is making truck parts now and investments in workforce and technology will make it the location for all of the BHS electric truck business.
“We would like this facility to build 100 percent of the trucks (composites),” said Hainse.
It wasn’t so long ago that BHS in St. Johnsbury was shut down for many months. The pandemic forced closure in March 2020, and operations didn’t resume until January 2021.
Despite that lengthy shutdown, BHS remained committed to the area, renewing its lease in early 2021 after just re-opening for business.
“We’re known as people that stick on, stays on the track,” said Swennen while seated in the conference room in the St. Johnsbury plant earlier this week. “Even if we hit obstacles it doesn’t mean that we let go.”
Swennen, Hainse and local human resources manager Ginger Noyes discussed the current struggles with hiring and the desire to have 20 to 25 people working here to meet the demands of their product contracts.
“At some point in time when we do the whole line here, we’re going to be looking for quality inspectors, shipping receivers… So you know, it’s kind of an exciting time here at BHS with the growth opportunities,” said Noyes.
Hainse said interested applicants need no related experience to apply. “We’re training on the job so people don’t need to know what composites are. They shouldn’t be shy about not knowing the terms,” she said.
Said Swennen, “There’s gonna be a lot of personnel training this year and building the team because after COVID it was kind of an empty building and now we’re building a team.”
A scattering of workers in locations throughout the 24,000-square-foot factory were busy Tuesday. Composite truck parts were stacked in various locations in various stages of the process.
In January, a necessary piece of robotics technology will be added to the process. A second one will be added in the future as BHS in St. Johnsbury looks long-term.
“It’s a project for many, many years with the contracts we have in hand,” said Hainse.
The lightweight, durable composite material is beneficial to the electric vehicle market she said.
“It’s pretty environmental as a material, said Hainse. “When it’s used, for example, in transportation, the light weight that it brings makes vehicles use less fuel, or use less big battery (power).”
Parts of electric trucks manufactured by BHS include doors, steps, roofs and bumpers.
BHS - a name that includes the initials for Hainse and Swennen - first came to town when the company responded to clients they had in the U.S.
Those companies would ask Swenna if she would consider opening a plant in the U.S. She said she told them BHS had been looking into the possibility; she then decided she should make good on that assertion.
“I wanted to have, like you say, the feet that follow the mouth,” said Swennen.
She said it’s logical for a company dealing with North American companies across borders to be in both countries. “If your market is North America, you should have more than one place,” said Swennen. “And here is close to Sherbrooke; I wanted to have something that was close so our knowledge can be transferred easily. So that was the reason why we chose St. Johnsbury.”
As for the “B” in BHS, Swennen said she wanted a word in the company name that had some energy to go along with the last name initials. The B is for “boom,” she said.
Company officials are eager to hire workers locally. Email carriere@bhscomposites.com or g.noyes@bhscomposites.com if interested.
