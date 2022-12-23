ST. JOHNSBURY — A Canadian composites company with a local production facility plans to nearly double its workforce and invest a half-million dollars here to make electric truck body parts.

BHS Composites, based in Quebec, has been operating a plant in the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon Industrial Park since 2016. Company officials entered a five-year lease with property owner St. Johnsbury Development Fund and renewed for another five years last year.

