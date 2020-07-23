The town of St. Johnsbury has launched a survey to see if residents and businesses support the town adopting a resolution calling for everyone to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The survey was sent out by Town Manager Chad Whitehead with the encouragement of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital CEO Shawn Tester.
The survey asks if business owners and residents would feel about a town-wide resolution encouraging everyone in town to wear masks and abide by physical distancing. It also asks how people feel about a statewide mandate to wear masks and practice distancing.
“We are just trying to get some polling on what our businesses and residents feel about it,” said Whitehead, who noted NVRH is obviously a strong advocate for wearing masks, as is the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
Whitehead said a town-wide resolution would serve as an educational tool and offer local businesses and organizations some support should they chose to require masks within their establishments.
Tester said part of the motivation in reaching out to the town was to help encourage residents to remain vigilant and careful to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“From the heath care perspective the science is really sound that wearing masks in in public is one of the most important things we can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Tester.
Tester feels this push is important given the anticipated return of high school boarding and college students to the area and on going loosening of social and business restrictions. Tester also said NVRH has resources for businesses and groups in the way of signage and information that can be posted to promote the principal coronavirus strategies of masks, distancing and washing hands.
Whitehead sent the survey out to the town’s email lists on Thursday morning and to numerous businesses the evening before. He said thus far the majority of responses had been in support of both a town resolution and a statewide mandate, with only a few opposed.
A town resolution would not carry any aspect of enforcement, said Whitehead. That would require an ordinance change that requires specific procedures to enact. The resolution, however, would reinforce the recommendations and provide additional support to local business owners that chose to require their customers wear masks. Whitehead said if a resolution was passed it could also be parlayed into signage placed around town declaring that a resolution had passed in town calling for universal mask wearing.
Whether businesses would be required to enforce the resolution was one concern Whitehead heard from a few businesses, he said.
Whitehead said he intends to gather what information he can from the survey, along with some letters of support that he has received, to present to the select board at a future meeting. Whitehead has received a letter co-authored by Tester and Dr. Mike Rousse, Chief Medical Officer at NVRH, as well as a letter from St. Johnsbury Chamber Director Tara Holt calling for a local resolution.
While the local effort is considered, many people await a possible move from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.
“I think a town resolution is great but, and this is my opinion, I think a statewide mandate would be more impactful and beneficial,” said Whitehead.
Tester also said he is hopeful Scott will enact a mask mandate. Should that not happen, Tester said he would reach out to other local towns, like Lyndon and Danville, to see if they would consider a resolution as well.
Scott Beck, owner of Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop & Cafe on Railroad Street, said he would support the resolution, although “99% of the people coming in to my store wear masks.”
Beck, who is also a Republican member of the Vermont House of Representatives, expects Gov. Scott will issue a mandate in the coming days.
“The way I look at it is this … we can see what’s happening around the rest of the country. If this is a small piece that keeps us from having to roll the economy back again, it’s probably worth it.”
Beck said when retail locations were first allowed to reopen to in-person business he had a mask mandate in his store. Now he has a policy of “strongly encouraging” his customers to wear masks.
Gov. Scott has said previously that he didn’t feel a mask mandate was necessary because Vermonters were doing a good job of following health guidance, the number of cases in the state was relatively low and he had concerns how a mandate would be enforced.
He said at a press conference on Tuesday, though, that he hadn’t ruled out a mandate and wanted to preserve it as a tool to deploy should the surging number of cases around the country start impacting the Northeast. Scott said he would consider the appropriateness of a state-wide mandate and may have further comments on it at today’s press conference.
What's the point in a resolution with no consequences? Waste of time and energy.
