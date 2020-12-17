St. Johnsbury Considers Switch To May Town Meeting

Residents at St. Johnsbury's Pre-Town Meeting at the St. Johnsbury School in March, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

The Town of St. Johnsbury wants to move its Town Meeting day next year from March to May due to COVID-19.

It’s a move that could be made possible by legislation making its way through the statehouse. But St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said this week the town may seek to make the move permanent.

