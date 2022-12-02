St. Johnsbury Crash Victim Wanted On NH Warrant

St. Johnsbury police Cpl. George Johnson checks the scene of debris from a pickup truck which crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Railroad St. and Concord Ave. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say the driver of a truck that crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Railroad Street and Concord Avenue on Tuesday was wanted by the state of New Hampshire on a five-year-old warrant.
Jason Corkins, 45, was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram north on Railroad Street when the vehicle veered into the pole, causing significant damage to the truck. Corkins was taken by CALEX Ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital before being airlifted and flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson said on Friday he did not have a condition update for Corkins. Cpl. Johnson believes Corkins suffered a medical event prior to veering off the road. Witnesses told Cpl. Johnson that it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection and the driver didn’t attempt to stop prior to the collision. There were no tire marks on the road to indicate braking.
The police investigation led to the discovery that Corkins had a warrant out of New Hampshire that dates back five years. The warrant was connected to a charge of larceny.
It was initially believed that Corkins was perhaps living in North Haverhill, N.H., but after assistance from Haverhill Police determined it to be an old address, Cpl. Johnson said he learned that Corkins is living in Derby now.
