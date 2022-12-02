St. Johnsbury Crash Victim Wanted On NH Warrant
St. Johnsbury police Cpl. George Johnson checks the scene of debris from a pickup truck which crashed into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Railroad St. and Concord Ave. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say the driver of a truck that crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Railroad Street and Concord Avenue on Tuesday was wanted by the state of New Hampshire on a five-year-old warrant.

Jason Corkins, 45, was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram north on Railroad Street when the vehicle veered into the pole, causing significant damage to the truck. Corkins was taken by CALEX Ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital before being airlifted and flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

