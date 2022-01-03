St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney Corby Gary convinced the court this week that prosecutors had overcharged his client.
Jeffrey Martin, 35, of Landaff, N.H., pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Dec. 28 to suspicion of drugged driving after he allegedly overdosed on the side of the road in Westfield last month.
Martin was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, Martin was driving on Route 100 just before midnight on Nov. 4 when he allegedly pulled to the side of the road, ingested illegal drugs and overdosed. Martin was pulled from the car and revived with doses of Narcan.
Martin was also charged last week by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s office with reckless endangerment.
But Attorney Gary successfully challenged the second charge for lack of probable cause.
“In terms of reckless endangerment, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence supporting the charge of operation after ingestion — or attempts to operate after ingestion,” said Gary. “Therefore, no reckless endangerment … No allegation or suggestion that Jeff Martin drove to that point in a reckless manner.”
The judge then dismissed the charge along with its potential sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
“The court agrees with Mr. Gary,” said Judge Warren. “The affidavit does not make any reference — when the court reads through it again — that there was any endangerment or possible endangerment to the life or health of his passenger.”
The drugged driving charge, which carries a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine, still stands because it covers a broader area of the law than reckless endangerment for purposes of probable cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.