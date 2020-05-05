The St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works will be conducting road work on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8 on Depot Hill Road.
Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, the road will be closed to thru traffic. Emergency vehicles and residents will still be able to access it if necessary.
Please seek alternate routes during these days.
