The St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works will be conducting road work on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8 on Depot Hill Road.

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days, the road will be closed to thru traffic. Emergency vehicles and residents will still be able to access it if necessary.

Please seek alternate routes during these days.

