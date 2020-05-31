St. Johnsbury Developer Seeks Tax Deal To Rehab Concord Avenue Eyesore

A St. Johnsbury businessman wants a tax stabilization deal from the town to help re-develop a decaying Concord Avenue building.
Mathew Ghafoori has applied to the St. Johnsbury Tax Stabilization Committee for a 10-year deal which, if approved, would stabilize the municipal property taxes on the landmark building at 623 Concord Ave., also known as “The Singer Building.”
The deal will have to be approved by the select board, who may take it up for discussion and a vote at one of the board’s meetings in June.
Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak briefed the board about the project last week.
“The project overview is, a vacant, blighted building that’s in disrepair with a local businessman who sees some potential in this building and would like to bring it back into use and bring it back to a valued piece of property in the Summerville Neighborhood.”
Kasprzak said the building used to be valued at $230,000, but is now worth just $26,000. He said Ghafoori planned to rehab the building into three or more commercial spaces and three rental housing units.
“The vision is really about office space,” said Kasprzak. “Potentially a coffee shop. Potentially a hair salon …”
Kasprzak said the tax stabilization committee was enthusiastically supporting the project.
“The committee was just so excited to hear that somebody was actually taking this project on,” said Kasprzak. “It really seemed like the state of this building and the passion and commitment to the community of a local businessman warranted this kind of support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.