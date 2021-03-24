St. Johnsbury: Discussions To Begin On Use Of $2 Million In COVID Relief Funds

The Town of St. Johnsbury has some decisions to make about how to spend over $2 million dollars in federal COVID relief funds from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act.
The funds can be used to respond to the pandemic or a variety of negative economic impacts from COIVID-19 including assistance to households, small businesses and non-profit organizations. It can also aid impacted industries, essential workers and it can be used to replace lost revenues and make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The funds are expected to arrive within the next 90 days but the town is still waiting for the federal guidelines on exactly how the money can be used.
“All the guidelines to it haven’t been finalized yet,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Wednesday. “All those things were put in pretty general terms. More details are to come.”
The St. Johnsbury Select Board will have the final say on the distribution of the funds after receiving input from the town manager’s office and the public.
“My executive staff and I will evaluate it first and make some recommendations and then bring it to the select board,” said Whitehead. “And I’m sure there’ll be a process where other committees and other entities will weigh-in and help us decide what’s gonna have the biggest impact.”
Even though the federal funding guidelines are not known yet, some ideas are already being discussed.
“The quick answer is economic development,” said St. Johnsbury Selectman Brendan Hughes on Wednesday. “It would be great if we can use these funds to jump-start businesses and the Arts in St. J. Using it to drive people to our downtown and put on events. I would also be interested to see if there is a way we will be able to partner some funds with our ongoing TIF (Tax Increment Financing) initiative. It would be great if we could devise a plan for more projects to be done in town and allow private investors to find more value in some of our problem sites.”
Selectman Daniel Kimbell said his initial thought was to support aid for essential workers.
“First is take care of our front-line first responders making sure equipment is up to date for now and the foreseeable future,” said Kimball. “Then possible investment in technology to ensure we can be as efficient and effective in performance of needs of the town. Next, we have a couple years to spend this. Let’s do it carefully methodically and responsibly to get the best bang for the buck over the long haul.”
