St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center Building New Transmitter Towers
Working the communication equipment in the St. Johnsbury Dispatching Center on a recent afternoon is Anthony Skelton. He serves as the communications director at the dispatch center. (Photo by Dana Gray)

The St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center will be upgrading some of their remote tower transmitters and installing three new transmitters in Newark, Danville and Lyndon Corner.

Dispatch Communications Director Anthony Skelton successfully applied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $213,909 grant which will pay for the project. No town money will be involved.

