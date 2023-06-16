St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center Building New Transmitter Towers

Working the communication equipment in the St. Johnsbury Dispatching Center on a recent afternoon is Anthony Skelton. He serves as the communications director at the dispatch center. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center will be upgrading some of their remote tower transmitters and installing three new transmitters in Newark, Danville and Lyndon Corner.
Dispatch Communications Director Anthony Skelton successfully applied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $213,909 grant which will pay for the project. No town money will be involved.
“We’re upgrading two of our towers and adding three more,” said Skelton.
The upgrades will include a fire and EMS transmitter on Fairbanks Mountain in Waterford. The second upgrade will be a police transmitter on Parker Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
Newark and Danville’s new transmitter towers will focus on fire department dispatch. The Lyndon Corner transmitter will be focused on police dispatch.
Skelton said the project is aimed at making emergency communications more reliable.
“To improve our responder safety and provide some redundancy in our system,” said Skelton. “Right now, if one of our towers goes down, we have to go to back-up dispatch centers - which don’t have a great reach. If one of them goes down with this new system we can still operate off the other towers.”
On Monday night, the St. Johnsbury Select Board approved the use of the grant money.
“Since it’s not a budgeted expense, I need select board approval to spend the money but it’s 100 percent grant funded,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
