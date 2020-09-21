ST. JOHNSBURY — A grand opening celebration was held at the St. Johnsbury Distillery over the weekend to formally welcome the new downtown business two years in the making.

The rum-making operation, owned by Brendan Hughes, Dan Hughes and Brian Garvey, is now creating product and offering it in a tasting room all under the same roof. The property is at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street. For decades, the property was the site of St. Jay Hardware, but in the fall of 2018, the Distillery owners bought the property with a plan to relocate their rum business from Barnet. St. Johnsbury Distillery needed to be in St. Johnsbury. At the time, the building was vacant as Aubuchon Hardware had bought the hardware business from John and Denise Gebbie.

