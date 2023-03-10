ST. JOHNSBURY — Among the items up for discussion at the next Development Review Board meeting is a request from St. Johnsbury Distillery to increase its sign language.
The words “St. Johnsbury Distillery” with a hummingbird logo don’t communicate the full range of offerings at the Eastern Avenue establishment, said co-owner Brendan Hughes.
“We want to better identify what we have available there,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize that we have food.”
The business is seeking a permit to add the words “Restaurant, Bar And Tasting Room.”
Located in a building at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street that once served as St. Jay Hardware, the Distillery began its rum-making operation after extensive renovation.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery continues to make products on site with offerings like Pirate Dan’s Vermont Rum, Dunc’s Dark Maple Rum and Back Woods Reserve Rum, but the business is more than a distillery, and ownership believes their exterior signs - on the Pearl Street side and the other on the Eastern Avenue side - should convey that.
It is a restaurant with a menu offering appetizers and entrees that welcomes families. The business serves as a tasting room to sample the products and sell spirits by the bottle.
Hughes said too many people, both local and visitors, don’t realize the full offerings of St. Johnsbury Distillery when they see the current signs.
Co-owner Dan Hughes will appear before the DRB on March 23 to address the sign changes and seek a permit to move forward. The application includes an image of what the wording would look like. The words would appear along a single line and be affixed to the walls beneath the current signs.
Other Permit Requests
The March 23 meeting will also include a signage effort by Umbrella on Main Street.
The organization that supports survivors of domestic and sexual violence purchased the property at 1330 Main St. last fall. It had served as the law offices of Ed Zuccaro and David Willis for many years.
The real estate purchase was Umbrella’s first in its 46-year history. Over the years, it has rented office space in St. Johnsbury at 1111 Main St., 970 Memorial Dr., 1222 Main St., and most recently at 1216 Railroad St, Suite C.
Umbrella is now looking for permission to put a sign out front. The request was before the DRB in February but was not approved due to concerns about its location. What was proposed is a sign panel 50 inches wide by 19½ inches tall supported by posts at the ends.
This month’s meeting includes another opportunity for Umbrella to get sign approval provided most DRB members are satisfied with the location.
Olivia Plunkett, Umbrella’s Director of Innovation, said measurments have been taken at the property, and the organization believes they have a location that will satisfy the board’s requirements.
“We’re really trying to go through the appropriate process and have a sign that is visible,” she said.
The DRB agenda also includes a request by Northern Forest Center/Sustainable Forest Futures Inc., the new owner of 560 Railroad St., which is the large building north of the former Walgreens building. The center, which plans to convert the 15,000 square foot building into a mix of commercial space and middle-market housing units, is asking for permission to remove an unused underground fuel tank and a car port attached to the back of the building.
Once approved, the center will complete an environmental assessment and remediation of the site.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.