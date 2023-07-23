St. Johnsbury DRB To Consider Downtown Housing Project

The building at 560 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury was purchased by Northern Forest Center. Plans call for the property to be converted to two commercial spaces and approximately 10 apartments, with a mix of 1- and 2-bedroom units. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Another step toward a market-rate apartment building downtown happens this week when the project leader goes before the Development Review Board.

Sustainable Forest Futures Inc. (a corporation of the Northern Forest Center), seeks to transform the interior of the building at 560 Railroad St. into nine apartments and two commercial spaces, and it needs permission from the DRB because the proposed property use is a change to residential.

