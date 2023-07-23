St. Johnsbury DRB To Consider Downtown Housing Project

ST. JOHNSBURY — Another step toward a market-rate apartment building downtown happens this week when the project leader goes before the Development Review Board.
Sustainable Forest Futures Inc. (a corporation of the Northern Forest Center), seeks to transform the interior of the building at 560 Railroad St. into nine apartments and two commercial spaces, and it needs permission from the DRB because the proposed property use is a change to residential.
Project manager Evan Oleson will appear before the DRB on Thursday to make the request.
The center purchased the property last fall and plans to convert the 15,000-square-foot building into nine one- two- and three-bedroom apartments and two commercial spaces. Catamount Arts plans to use one of the spaces as a working studio for a rotating group of artists-in-residence.
The Northern Forest Center is described on its website (northernforest.org) as “an innovation and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people and economy to the forested landscape.” Its projects can be found in all northern forest states, from New York to Maine.
The center’s previous efforts in community housing/commercial investment include the $3.5 million redevelopment of the Parker J. Noyes building in Lancaster, N.H., which created six middle-market apartments and commercial space for a local nonprofit and food marketplace.
The St. Johnsbury project is a complete interior renovation of the 115-year-old building that once held a popular dance hall, armory and hotel. The scope of the renovation includes the removal of all existing interior partitions and building systems; the addition of structural reinforcement; new partitions creating a new floor layout; new mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems.
The apartments to be built into the space will not require income-based qualification by prospective tenants. “We use median income and research on St. Johnsbury-area salaries to determine affordable rental rates,” according to Forest Center information online.
The meeting next week will be Oleson’s third time before the DRB. The first time he sought and received permission to remove a carport in the back of the building to access and remove an underground fuel storage tank.
More recently, Oleson gave members an overview of the project during an informational meeting in May. He said Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung recommended that he share details about the project in a meeting separate from the one in which he formally seeks a vote on the permit request.
“It was to give them an early heads up before a formal request so that they can generally get up to speed on what we’re going to propose,” he said.
Oleson said no significant concerns were raised at the May meeting. “I felt that (the project) was well-received.”
Additional state permits are being sought, he said, and construction is expected to commence this fall. The total project cost is estimated at $4.3 million. H.P. Cummings will be the contractor. The targeted date of completion and occupancy is fall 2024.
Oleson has asked for an opinion from the regional Act 250 office if the project would need an Act 250 review. Based on the scope of the project, in terms of the size of the property and the number of dwelling units, it’s not likely that it fall within Act 250 jurisdiction, he said.
“Verbally, the St. Johnsbury office confirmed our understanding that the project … will fall under the threshold,” said Oleson.
The feedback for the project has been positive, he said. An open house and building tour last month went well.
“I think it’s been all very positive. Folks are excited to see housing downtown,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.