St. Johnsbury Drug Run Leads To Prison Time For Burlington Man

A man from the Burlington area has been sentenced to federal prison following an investigation that began with a state police traffic stop as the man was returning from a drug deal in St. Johnsbury.
Shequille Carter, 28, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and more than 28 grams of cocaine base. Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford also ordered that Carter serve a four-year period of supervised release following the prison term.
On Aug. 21, 2019, Carter traveled with two others from the Burlington area to a St. Johnsbury residence linked to drug trafficking. After a brief stop at the residence, Carter and the others were driving back toward Burlington when a Vermont State Trooper stopped their car for a traffic violation. A search of the car’s interior revealed about 290 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl and approximately 41 grams of crack cocaine. The drugs were recovered from a center console in the rear seat of the vehicle, where Carter had been sitting.
Carter also had $3,071 in cash on him. In Carter’s cellphone, investigators found text messages and other entries indicative of drug-trafficking, including messages arranging sales of heroin and cocaine.
A federal jury in Rutland convicted Carter of this offense following a two-day trial in September of 2020.
At the time of Carter’s drug trafficking activity in Vermont, he was serving a term of supervised release following a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana sustained in the Southern District of New York. Carter subsequently failed to appear for revocation proceedings in the Southern District of New York, and absconded supervision. On Jan. 2, 2020, DEA agents located and arrested Carter in Burlington. He faces additional proceedings in the Southern District of New York.
Acting United States Attorney Jonathan Ophardt commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Vermont State Police, the Burlington Police Department, and the assistance of the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.