St. Johnsbury Drug, Shooting Suspect Now Being Pursued By Connecticut Police In Connection With Hartford Murder

A Connecticut man released by the court after being charged with drug trafficking and shooting a man in St. Johnsbury is now being pursued by police in connection with a homicide.
Police in Hartford, Conn., are searching for Paul L. Downer, 27, as a possible suspect in the murder of Michael Starks, 29, on Capen Street in Hartford on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Downer lives on Capen Street in Hartford and was released by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris in March of 2021 so he could live with his parents pending trial in their Connecticut home.
Judge Harris set cash bail at $5,000 and set conditions of release that Downer live at his parents’ residence under a 24-hour curfew. Downer was also required by the court to sign a waiver of extradition before he was released.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Downer with multiple felonies, including fentanyl trafficking and crack-cocaine trafficking. Downer is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 2nd-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury in January of 2021.
Downer has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
On March 2, Downer appeared at the Caledonia County Courthouse with his attorney, Mark A. Kaplan of Burlington, while prosecutors questioned Farnham about the shooting.
Farnham was in the witness box while Downer sat about ten feet away at the defense table with his attorney.
Police say Downer shot Farnham in a dispute over money. Farnham answered most of the questions by saying, “I don’t recall,” “I don’t know,” and “I don’t remember.”
Attorney Kaplan has also filed a motion to dismiss the shooting allegation against Downer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.