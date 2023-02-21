The Elks National Foundation (ENF) recently awarded Kingdom Community Services with an ENF Grant for $6,500. They provide year-round assistance with meals, groceries, blankets and coats to support local residents who are struggling. From left are Mike Cutting, Dale & Cindy Brown, Cheryl Carter, Gale Galvin, Elizabeth Vitale, and Robert Smith. (Courtesy photo)
Neighbors in Action was presented with an ENF grant for $2000. Their mission is to eliminate hunger and offer socially enriching programs to the communities of the Northeast Kingdom & central Vermont. From left, Mike Cutting, Kevin Wheeler, Daisy McCoy and Robert Smith. (Courtesy photo)
The Elks National Foundation recently awarded Kingdom Community Services with an ENF Grant for $6,500. They provide year-round assistance with meals, groceries, blankets and coats to support local residents who are struggling. From left are Mike Cutting, three Cabot volunteers, and Gale Galvin, Elizabeth Vitale, and Robert Smith.
