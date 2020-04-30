At their monthly meeting held on April 13, members of the St Johnsbury Town Energy Committee discussed the connection between ecological imbalance, disease and extreme weather events.
“Coronavirus is part of a bigger picture. It’s important that we help build a secure future for our community in an era of rapid climatic and economic change,” stated Pam Parker. “That’s part of our mission statement.”
The committee is taking action on many fronts. Changing streetlamp bulbs to LED bulbs has saved the town approximately $75,000 annually. Sponsoring Button Up workshops and energy walk-throughs with Efficiency Vermont saves money and lowers carbon emissions for homes and businesses.
“We want to broaden our audience and add members to this group, so I am starting an Instagram account for us,” said Elmore Dickstein, St Johnsbury Academy student and committee member. “We already have a Facebook account and an email list.” David Zajko, Academy student and committee member, will design logos for the Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“Unlike our neighboring states and Quebec, our greenhouse gas emissions have increased between 2005 and 2016. We pride ourselves on being a green state. It’s time to make that a reality,” said Pam Parker. “Even in the midst of battling the coronavirus, we can be making long-term changes to lower our emissions. This is exciting and important work.”
New members are welcome to join the committee, either for one-time events or to join monthly meetings. Further information can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by emailing plparkervt@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.