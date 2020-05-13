The Caledonia Farmers’ Market in St. Johnsbury will be opening for the season next week.
But it will be a different experience than usual.
The town has given its blessing for the market to re-open on Saturday, May 23 in its usual location in a parking lot off Pearl Street.
Organizer Elizabeth Everts said the re-opening plan will include the implementation of state safety guidelines designed to protect the food supply and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We are transitioning from a social scene to more of a safe food distribution site and following guidelines from the Vermont Department of Agriculture and Governor Scott,” said Everts on Tuesday. “In the interest of safety, there will be no music, benches or food consumption at the market. We appreciate the privilege to have the Farmers’ Market, so please help keep us safe with these guidelines so we can continue to produce the safe, local food you love.”
The market is reserving the 9-10 a.m. time slot for senior and high medical risk shoppers only. It will open for all other shoppers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pre-orders and curbside pick-ups.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
“Please wear a mask or bandana, stay home if you are sick, shop alone if possible and leave your pets at home,” said Everts. “The market will be roped-off, so use the entrance near the Info booth. Stay six feet apart and travel one way through the market.”
Vendor tents will now be 12 feet apart and the layout will be different than previous years. Shoppers will be asked to stay behind a table in front of a vendor’s tent. Organizers say they anticipate about 24 vendors selling mostly farm products, baked goods and food.
Some vendors will accept payment by Square, PayPal and Venmo. Others will only accept cash or checks. Small bills and change are encouraged. Snap Benefits and Crop Cash will be accepted beginning at the first market with “Farm To Family” coupons beginning at the the end of June.
The Saturday market is scheduled to run through Oct. 31.
The Farmer’s Market board plans to meet on Saturday to make further plans on the vendor layout and perimeter.
Further information on pre-ordering goods will be available on the St. Johnsbury Farmers’ Market website.
