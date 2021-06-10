ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s fire chief will be leaving the position at the conclusion of his three-year contract on July 31.
“After much consideration, I have decided to not renew my contract with the Town of St. Johnsbury,” Chief Jon Bouffard noted in an email sent to members of the fire department on Wednesday morning.
Chief Bouffard began leading the town’s fire department in August 2018. He was hired to replace Troy Ruggles, who served as St. Johnsbury fire chief for 22 years.
Bouffard’s departure, he said, is due to personal reasons that he didn’t want to share.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the community,” Bouffard said when reached by phone on Thursday. “It’s been a phenomenal community.”
In addition to serving as the fire chief, Bouffard is also the town’s Emergency Management Director responsible for planning and responding to unexpected emergencies. Apart from his St. Johnsbury responsibilities, he is part of the federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT). Earlier in the pandemic, he was deployed to an out-of-state COVID emergency site to help in a medical capacity.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the chief’s experience in emergency management was a benefit during the pandemic.
“We could not have ever known that the Chief’s emergency operation’s response experience would be needed to the extent it was this past year,” Whitehead said.
Chief Bouffard has been active in an effort to consider a more regional approach to firefighting services in the area. It involves several area communities working collaboratively. A recently released report on ways to regionalize certain fire department functions is a good start, Chief Bouffard said.
“There’s a lot of potential with this regionalization discussion and a lot of potential with improvements to public safety,” said Bouffard. “I hope that it will continue with the community leaders that are here.”
Prior to joining the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, Bouffard was operations director for Lyndon Rescue. He lives in Pike N.H.
Whitehead, who hired Bouffard said Thursday, “It’s hard to believe that the 3-year contract is up … I am thankful for the time he gave us and wish him the best with future endeavors.”
With less than two months from Bouffard’s department, Whitehead said the effort to replace him is underway.
“Our primary focus is to start recruiting,” said Whitehead. “We need to figure out how to fill the position with the person who will best serve the town of St. Johnsbury.”
When Troy Ruggles became chief, he was already working for the fire department. Bouffard was hired from outside the department. When replacing Bouffard, Whitehead said he’ll consider applicants from outside and inside the department.
“If there is a qualified applicant from within we encourage them to submit,” said Whitehead.
The current fire department roster includes Assistant Chief Brad Reed and Capt. Mike Pelow. Firefighters are Troy Darby, Aaron Martin, Phil Hawthorne, Richard Kahan, Andrew Ruggles and Brenden Greaves. Andrew Buckley is fire marshal.
