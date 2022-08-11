ST. JOHNSBURY — Two of the town’s firefighters were promoted to the new department rank of lieutenant.
Starting Monday, veteran firefighters Troy Darby and Andrew Ruggles became the department’s first lieutenants.
It’s not a part of the officer hierarchy that the department has utilized before, said Chief Brad Reed. The previous structure had firefighters being promoted to captain and captains promoted to assistant chief, then chief.
The new plan more closely aligns with how other departments structure the chain of command, the chief said, and it will benefit the department with a distinct command structure for each of the three shifts. Lt. Darby will lead shift A. Capt. Phil Hawthorne is in charge of shift B, and Ruggles will lead shift C.
“We’re finally going to have the proper chain of command,” said Chief Reed. “It will bring efficiency. We can better establish command staff at fires. To have defined crew leaders is essential and this is going to do that for us.”
It will also serve as good officer training development in preparation for the next rank, he said.
Under the revised officer plan an assistant fire chief in St. Johnsbury would not need to lead a shift, said Chief Reed. The person would be mainly responsible for daytime administrative duties.
The department has been without an assistant chief since Chief Reed was promoted from that rank in January. The chief said it’s a position that would benefit the department, and he does hope to have an assistant at some point, but the funding isn’t available at this point. Any money for personnel needs to go toward filling firefighter positions.
“Our biggest challenge right now is getting more members on the truck,” he said.
The chief is hopeful about adding to the force soon; there are two firefighting prospects.
Darby and Ruggles come to their new ranks after many years of service as St. Johnsbury firefighters. Darby started as a call firefighter in 1998, joining full-time in 2007. Ruggles started as a call firefighter in 2006 as a teenager when his father, Troy Ruggles, was chief. Andrew Ruggles joined as a full-time firefighter in 2016.
Their years of service put them in a good position to advance in rank, but the path to promotion was more challenging than just achieving veteran firefighting status. The department put them through a multi-step process that included something called an “assessment center” in which the candidates are assessed on their handling of various scenarios, including emergency scene command to dealing with difficult members of the public to dealing with issues with fire department personnel.
They also were examined by a board of firefighting professionals from different parts of the state.
“The assessment center really put you through the paces of what a lieutenant would be doing,” said Lt. Ruggles. “From an upset citizen to fire scene operations to giving orders to fellow members to communicating the need for additional companies to training a probationary firefighter.”
It was not an easy process, he said, but he enjoyed it. “It was challenging testing but fun at the same time.”
It was the beginning of June when Chief Reed announced the advancement opportunity. Lt. Ruggles said it felt like an opportunity he shouldn’t pass up.
“Now is my chance if I want to move up,” Ruggles said he thought when learning of the chance at promotion. “I may not get a chance to do it again.”
Plus, advancement in the fire department is in his blood, he said. “It’s like following the footsteps of my old man.”
Chief Reed said there will be a pinning ceremony for the new lieutenants at some point soon.
He said Darby and Ruggles will make good officers.
“(Darby’s) got several years of service under his belt, and with seniority comes experience and experience can’t be taught,” said Chief Reed.
He said Andrew Ruggles also has a lot of experience and added that he also has a leadership quality that Chief Reed remembers about Ruggles’ father, Troy.
“One of [Andrew Ruggles] strengths is similar to his father’s; he’s very good at training and assisting people with sharpening up their skills.”
