St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves repeats an oath read by his mother, Kelly, during a badge-pinning ceremony held for Greaves at the fire station on Friday, March 11, 2022. Behind the podium is Chief Brad Reed. At left is St. Johnsbury's former interim chief, Christopher Olsen. Greaves, who started his path toward firefighting learning from his dad, Paul, who is the former fire chief in Walden, just completed a one-year probationary period as a full-time St. Johnsbury firefighter. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Former Walden Fire Chief Paul Greaves pins a badge onto his son Brenden's uniform during a ceremony held at the St. Johnsbury Fire Department on Friday, March 11, 2022 in Brenden's honor. He just completed a year of probation as a St. Johnsbury firefighter. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves is honored with a badge-pinning ceremony at the fire station on Friday, March 11, 2022. Greaves just completed a year of probationary status. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed addresses a group of people at the fire station on Friday, March 11, 2022, who gathered to celebrate the badge-pinning of Firefighter Brenden Greaves. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves leaves the fire station for an emergency call on Friday, March 11, 2022, minutes after his official badge-pinning ceremony commemorating the completion of his one-year probationary period. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Fire Dept. Capt. Phil Hawthorne, left, and Firefighter Troy Darby place a new shield on the helmet of Firefighter Brenden Greaves on Friday, March 11, 2022, during a ceremony in Greaves' honor marking the completion of his probationary period. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves repeats an oath read by his mother, Kelly, during a badge-pinning ceremony held for Greaves at the fire station on Friday, March 11, 2022. Behind the podium is Chief Brad Reed. At left is St. Johnsbury’s former interim chief, Christopher Olsen. Greaves, who started his path toward firefighting learning from his dad, Paul, who is the former fire chief in Walden, just completed a one-year probationary period as a full-time St. Johnsbury firefighter.
