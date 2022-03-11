St. Johnsbury Firefighter Brenden Greaves repeats an oath read by his mother, Kelly, during a badge-pinning ceremony held for Greaves at the fire station on Friday, March 11, 2022. Behind the podium is Chief Brad Reed. At left is St. Johnsbury’s former interim chief, Christopher Olsen. Greaves, who started his path toward firefighting learning from his dad, Paul, who is the former fire chief in Walden, just completed a one-year probationary period as a full-time St. Johnsbury firefighter.

