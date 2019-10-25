St. Johnsbury firefighters Andrew Ruggles, left, and Capt. Mike Pelow work together on the porch at 306 Caledonia St. to pull board off a porch post on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A fire on the porch was extinguished by firefighters. Looking on from the ground are firefighter Troy Darby, left, and Chief Jon Bouffard. The home is owned by Carole Zangla. Chief Bouffard said the fire was caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. The fire caused about $2,000 in damage.
