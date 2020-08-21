St. Johnsbury Firefighters Get 6.5 Percent Raise

St. Johnsbury's new fire truck is parked in front of the department's headquarters on Main Street on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Photo by Dana Gray)

St. Johnsbury Firefighters are getting a 6.5 percent pay raise under a newly ratified collective bargaining agreement between the town and the International Association of Firefighters labor union.

According to a copy of the 25-page contract obtained through a public records request by the Caledonian-Record, the two-year deal is retroactive to July of 2019 and expires in June of 2021.

