St. Johnsbury Flushing Hydrants May 10-12; Expect Discolored Water

St. Johnsbury Public Works crewmen work to close a water valve beneath Railroad Street to stop the flow of water at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pearl Street, where a water main cap blew off, gushing water high into the air. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works (DPW) will be performing hydrant flushing from Monday-Wednesday, May 10-12. Here is the schedule:

• May 10, 7-10 p.m., all areas EAST of the Moose and Passumpsic Rivers;

May 11, 7-10 p.m., all areas WEST of the Moose and Passumpsic Rivers;

May 12, 7-10 p.m., Breezy Hill Road, Memorial Drive between Hospital Drive and the St. Johnsbury/Lyndon Industrial Park.

During these time periods and shortly afterwards, residents may notice some discolored water. The DPW advises residents to refrain from doing laundry until water discoloration has passed. “The Department thanks [residents] in advance for your patience,” the DPW stated. “There is no need to boil water.”

