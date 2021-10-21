St. Johnsbury Furloughee Bleeps His Way Out Of Town

St. Johnsbury furloughee, Daniel Albert Abbott certainly has a way with words.
Even when having a conversation with his probation officer who was responsible for supervising Abbott as he served part of his prison sentence in the community.
“Go (bleep) yourself,” said Abbott in April when he was asked to report to the St. Johnsbury Probation and Parole Office by PO Christopher Briere.
And he didn’t stop there.
Abbott, 28, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to a felony charge of escape from furlough. Judge Timothy B. Tomasi set bail at $5,000. Abbott remains in detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to court documents, the charge is based on an affidavit filed with the court by PO Briere who began supervising Abbott in January after he was released from prison where he had been serving time for burglary, violating conditions of release, false pretenses, 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, cruelty to animals, illegal possession of a firearm and violation of an abuse prevention order.
On April 6, Abbott was living in a Department of Corrections approved residence at 82 Maple St. in St. Johnsbury — subject to an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew — when PO Briere received a call from police saying Abbott was about to be arrested for domestic assault.
Briere then contacted Abbott by phone and asked him to come to his office.
“Go (bleep) yourself,” said Abbott, according to the report.
PO Briere then asked Abbott to remain calm and that he needed to come to the probation office because there was an incident they needed to talk about. But Abbott said he hadn’t been in St. Johnsbury in five days and wanted to know if he was going back to jail.
“I informed Mr. Abbott that the outcome of the current situation has not been determined, he will need to come speak with this officer in order to get it resolved,” wrote Briere in his report. “Mr. Abbott informed this officer that I should ‘go (bleep) yourself.’”
Briere asked Abbott to stop being defensive and asked him again to come to the probation office. But Abbott still refused.
“Good luck finding me, it will take 8-10 years like it did last time,’” said Abbott, according to the report.
Briere continued to ask Abbott to report to his office until the conversation ended abruptly.
“He stated ‘go (bleep) yourself’ and hung up,” wrote Briere.
On April 8, Abbott’s whereabouts were still unknown and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 19. He was taken into custody on May 26 in Washington County. The domestic assault charge that started the discussion is now pending against Abbott in Caledonia County Superior Court.
If convicted of the escape charge, Abbott faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
