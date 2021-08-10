St. Johnsbury Gets Grant To Extend River Path To LVRT

ST. JOHNSBURY — The largest of the 13 Northern Borders Grant awards announced for Vermont communities on Monday is coming to town, putting the Three Rivers Bike Path extension on track.
St. Johnsbury secured $806,851 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission. The news came in a statement shared by Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.
The money “for the design and construction” of a trail and a new South Main Street underpass from the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the downtown was the biggest single amount given to Vermont towns in this year’s round of grants. Second on the list was Middlebury, which got $600,000 for the replacement of a main line for water transmission. Fourth on the list is $492,000 going to replace an airport terminal at the Northeast Kingdom International Airport. It is the only other Northeast Kingdom project to receive NBRC funding.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the trail extension project is a good use of this year’s allocated funds.
“It aligns well with the governor’s (Phil Scott) directive to finish the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) and with the state’s goals to encourage outdoor recreation,” he said.
“It’s just another step in the right direction in getting that trail all the way into our downtown and enhancing St. Johnsbury’s downtown economic opportunities.”
This is the second large piece of project funding the town secured recently. Last week it was announced that the town would be getting $543,000 from federal earmarks.
Combined, the two funding sources don’t add up to the total expected project cost, falling short by about $150,000, but Whitehead said there may be another way to make up the difference in a request to the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
There’s also possible state grant opportunities through the state in the form of outdoor recreational grants, he said.
“We’ll seek everywhere we can,” said Whitehead. “The last scenario would be to pare back the project or postpone certain aspects until we can get additional funding.”
The $1.5 million project is the second phase of the town’s efforts to link the users of the LVRT to the downtown as a benefit to businesses there. St. Johnsbury is a terminus of the cross-state, 93-mile LVRT, which has a completion timeframe of fall 2022.
St. Johnsbury has been working on the first phase which included construction of the bike pavilion on Bay Street and a portion of the recreation trail that runs south near the Passumpsic River behind RK Miles and a Green Mountain Power substation before rejoining Bay Street near the Myers lot about halfway to the LVRT trailhead.
Whitehead explained that the next phase would extend this trail along the river and connect it with the LVRT by staying behind the Ralston Purina building and the town’s water treatment facility. The project would also include lighting along the trail, new parking near the LVRT trailhead, improvements to the honking tunnel and other enhancements.
Currently users of the LVRT can access the Three Rivers Bike Path, which is about 1,550 feet, but it requires them to get there via the shoulder of Bay Street. Whitehead said the route is not ideal because it requires users to leave a trail setting and travel on a section of road.
“For most users when they get to the (LVRT) parking lot they think they’re done,” he said.
The proposed extension will be about 2,800 feet.
Discussions are underway with private property owners along the proposed riverside route. Whitehead said property owned by Myers, Bruce Ralston and GMP would need to crossed for the route to be achieved.
Ralston, who owns the largest amount of private property along the route, said he is open to continuing the discussion with the town.
Whitehead said in addition to speaking with property owners, work with consultants and engineers will commence with an eye toward opening up the project to construction bids early next year.
“Finding people to do the work is going to be a challenge,” said Whitehead. “Hopefully we’ll have some active bidders who are looking for this kind of work in the spring.”
He admits the town has an ambitious timeframe for completion of the project. The goal is to have the trail extension accessible by the time the LVRT has its official opening.
