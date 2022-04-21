St. Johnsbury Girl Turkey Calls Her Way To Trophy At State Event

Lennox Petty of St. Johnsbury waits with her grandfather, Doug Petty for her turn to compete at the Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest, April 16 in Castleton. (Contributed photo by Michelle Butler)
A St. Johnsbury girl got to demonstrate her turkey call skills during the annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest held in Castleston on Saturday.
Lennox Petty was part of a group of children under age 7 who were given the chance to demonstrate the cluck, yelp and a locator call.
The competition, held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, was co-sponsored by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. It was open to anyone 18 years old or younger, including non-4-H members.
Although the younger group was not scored, Petty earned a turkey-shaped trophy for participating in the event.
The contest, now in its 16th year, is held annually to honor the late Bart Jacobs, a nationally recognized turkey call maker and turkey hunter from Pawlet. He was a founder of the National Wild Turkey Federation and life member and president of the Vermont chapter.
