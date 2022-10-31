ST. JOHNSBURY — Thousands of Halloween revelers turned out on Main Street for the return of the St. Johnsbury costume party and parade following a 2-year hiatus forced by the pandemic.
Main Street was cordoned off with help from St. Johnsbury Police Department and at every street end volunteers in safety vests kept a watchful eye to ensure a safe event.
Arnold Park was decked out in hand-carved jack-o-lanterns contributed last week by the St. Johnsbury Academy National Honor Society with help from other community volunteers.
Photo booths were set up in little vignettes in tents in front of one Main Street home, the residence of the parade’s coordinator, Diane Cummings, and her daughter and son-in-law’s home, as well. Diane heads a committee of 13 St. Johnsbury residents who work hard to ensure a safe, spooky, fun-filled family event.
Four Seasons Park was set up as a food truck area, and it was busy through the evening, decorated for the night of fun in town.
The idea for the parade, in its 6th year for the costume parade, screaming contest and dance show sponsored by Dance Express, came from the need for a safer trick-or-treating experience for the hundreds and hundreds of children who flock to downtown St. Johnsbury for Halloween evening. Neighbors got to talking and the event was born eight years ago, said Cummings in a recent interview.
The parade itself could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic concerns, but the street was still closed off to allow for safe trick or treating and local emergency officials and volunteers ensured the children could revel safely those two years despite the missing parade and fun events.
The screaming contest and dance show, a tribute to Michael Jackson with his beloved Thriller, were back this year, along with the much-loved costume parade.
In addition to the many Main Street residences decked out with pumpkins, ghosts and more, inviting children to trick or treat, a number of local churches and organizations set up tents to give out candy and treats or invited children in, as in the case of the United Community Church, which hosted a haunted sanctuary for several hours on Monday night.
The St. Johnsbury Athenaeum gave out both candy and books to trick-or-treaters.
Costumed visitors also stopped by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, and the St. Johnsbury House.
Tables were set up along Eastern Avenue and Main Street where businesses and supporters of the event gave out goodies to delighted children and teens.
The weather couldn’t have been lovelier; no rain, and mid-50s, absolutely a perfect evening for Halloween fun.
One interesting costume was sported by Liam Lingenfelter, 11, who came all the way from the town of Morgan to trick or treat in downtown St. Johnsbury and take in all the fun.
His mask was a Michael Myers inspired murderer white shield, super spooky, but his costume didn’t give off the same vibe, a yellow fabric banana suit.
Asked about his costume, Liam said he was “a killer source of potassium!”
He said he was really happy to have come from his small town down to St. J for the event.
“It’s a big town there’s a lot of candy!” said Liam. “There’s a lot of fun stuff happening!
Riverside School’s Head of School Roy Starling sported a huge heron on his shoulders; it was the brainchild of art teacher Elly Barksdale, and students helped to build the heron, the school’s mascot.
The heron wasn’t made for the parade specifically, but it’s new this year, said Starling, and they take it places, and the parade seemed like the perfect outing for the new work of Riverside art.
People were stopping and taking photos of Starling with the bird raised above him on a frame; it doesn’t hurt that the head of school also sports a surname that is another feathered friend. He was good-natured about slowing his gait to pose with his ginormous heron friend.
Children and adults waited in lines at many of the houses along Main Street, where the residents giving out candy were often decked out in Halloween gear themselves, and their porches and front yards filled with decorations, from a coven of witches surrounding a pot of spooky brew to one house where ghosts peered out from every single window last night.
One longtime Main Street homeowner reported that 2,500 pieces of candy is an average Halloween night. Last night his wife handed out over 5,000 pieces.
In addition to the St. Johnsbury Police Department, the St. Johnsbury Fire Department, CALEX Ambulance Service and the Town of St. Johnsbury also lent a hand to make the safe Halloween event possible once again this year.
