St. Johnsbury, Hardwick Receive State Grants
Buy Now

Downtown St. Johnsbury to include the Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue area will have publicly-accessible wifi beginning this summer. (Aerial photo by Dana Gray)

MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced May 4, awards of over $1 million in Downtown Transportation Fund grants to support seven projects in Designated Downtowns and eligible Designated Village Centers.

Locally, the towns of St. Johnsbury and Hardwick were each awarded $200,000 grants. The St. Johnsbury funds will go toward the Railroad and Pearl Street Enhancement Project. In Hardwick, the grant award will benefit the Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments