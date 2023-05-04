St. Johnsbury, Hardwick Receive State Grants

MONTPELIER — Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced May 4, awards of over $1 million in Downtown Transportation Fund grants to support seven projects in Designated Downtowns and eligible Designated Village Centers.
Locally, the towns of St. Johnsbury and Hardwick were each awarded $200,000 grants. The St. Johnsbury funds will go toward the Railroad and Pearl Street Enhancement Project. In Hardwick, the grant award will benefit the Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project.
Since 1999, DHCD has supported investment in public infrastructure through the Downtown Transportation Fund. The program has helped update streetscaping, parking, rail, and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, park enhancements, utilities, street lighting, and signage.
The Downtown Transportation Fund is a financing tool that helps municipalities pay for transportation-related capital improvements within or serving a designated downtown or village center. Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested over $14 million to support 158 projects in 35 communities leveraging over $57 million in additional funding, stated Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.
The five other awarded municipalities were Essex Junction, Fairlee, Hinesburg, Vergennes and West Rutland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.