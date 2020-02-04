Sometimes it really hurts to say ‘no.’

Such was the case when Charley Leclerc came to History & Heritage to talk about his prized possession. It is a Peter Pirsch aerial ladder truck purchased by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department in 1938. It had the distinction of being the first hydraulic operated ladder truck in the state of Vermont. The problem is that it is 7 and half feet wide AND 40 feet long! The “hurt” comes when you talk to Charley, Richard Reed and Dave Brown and the truck comes to life as an important part of St. Johnsbury Fire Department’s history.

