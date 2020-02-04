Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury firefighters and fire trucks pose in front of the fire station on Main Street. The 1938 ladder truck is pictured at right. St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Director Peggy Pearl identified some of the men pictured. Second from the right on the 1938 truck is Ernest Leclerc. Standing between third and fourth truck are Claude Arnold on the left and Chief John McGill on the right. Hubert Simon (in like uniform) is to left of Claude and straight back. John Willey is first pictured on the third truck. (Courtesy Photo)
The ladder from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department's 1938 ladder truck is extended while the truck is parked at the intersection of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. (Courtesy Photo)
St. Johnsbury Fire Department's 1938 ladder truck is parked for an event at the Waterford Speedway race track.
Such was the case when Charley Leclerc came to History & Heritage to talk about his prized possession. It is a Peter Pirsch aerial ladder truck purchased by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department in 1938. It had the distinction of being the first hydraulic operated ladder truck in the state of Vermont. The problem is that it is 7 and half feet wide AND 40 feet long! The “hurt” comes when you talk to Charley, Richard Reed and Dave Brown and the truck comes to life as an important part of St. Johnsbury Fire Department’s history.
