I often think of the long-ago occupation of ice harvesting as I pass by the ice cutting exhibit in the barn of St. Johnsbury History & Heritage. I have thought of this occupation more this winter due to the warmer weather and the freezing and thawing and how this would have affected the harvest. Obviously, the first week of February would have helped the thickness of the ice! This occupation provided the blocks of ice needed for refrigeration during summer months.

History & Heritage is most fortunate to have the ice cutting collection of Ned Handy, given by his wife Sarah and children Virginia, Marianne, Edward and Thomas in 2004. An added bonus were the pictures taken by Grant & Marjorie Heilman, who just happened to be passing by while they were cutting ice in Lyndonville in the early 1950s. They documented the work so well that the exhibit in the barn can stand on its own by looking at the tools and then to the pictures hanging on the wall. The Heilmans published articles in Vermont Life, Popular Mechanics, and various newspapers.

