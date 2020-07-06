The St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center at 421 Summer St. is set to reopen on July 7. The Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays. This is a reduced schedule to see how things go during the COVID-19 crisis. The following precautions will be taken to protect both our volunteers and visitors:

• Temperatures will be taken;

• A mask must be worn;

• Questions will be asked regarding your health and travel;

• Limitations will be set so no more than 10 people are in the buildings at a time;

• Social distancing will be practiced.

We welcome all to come and see the exhibits and objects that tell the history of the town. The house speaks to the smaller objects of our history, such as the history of our Town Band, Civil War and items from early businesses. The barn houses a working wagon platform scale, the town’s water wagon, ice cutting, just to name a few of the historical objects.

