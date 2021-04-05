St. Johnsbury Holds Town Meeting Vote Today

St. Johnsbury voters have some decisions to make at Town Meeting today.
Will they give final approval to the proposed town and school budgets? Which two candidates do they want serving on the St. Johnsbury Select Board? And do they want marijuana stores in town?
The polls will open for in-person voting today at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center located at 51 Depot Square from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town Meeting is traditionally held on the first Tuesday in March but the town and school officials decided to delay the vote for a month this year to allow for more members of the public to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The annual Town Meeting information session was held by Zoom Monday night. The session began at 7:30 p.m. and included about 36 public officials, members of the public and members of the media.
Marijuana Question
The Town Meeting ballot language asks St. Johnsbury voters whether marijuana retail shops should be allowed in town.
“Shall the voters of the Town of St Johnsbury authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A. § 863?” reads the question.
Under the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters.
The town select board voted to put the question on the ballot but is not taking a position on the proposal one way or another.
The board was also presented with the option of asking the voters whether they wanted to authorize so-called “integrated licenses” - which would allow for marijuana cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers and testing laboratories to operate in town.
But the consensus seemed to be a slower, simpler start when it comes to the state’s new marijuana legalization law.
“My personal preference is I would prefer to start out with just the retailers,” said Selectman Kevin Oddy.
Select Board Race
Three candidates are running for two seats on the St. Johnsbury Select Board.
Incumbents Daniel J. Kimbell and Brendan Hughes will be joined by St. Johnsbury Meals-on-Wheels Board President Jerri Ryan in seeking two available one-year seats on the board.
Daniel J. Kimbell is an executive with Passumpsic Savings Bank who recently returned to the board after a nine-year gap. Kimbell is executive vice president and managing director of Passumpsic Bank Financial Advisers. He is also president of the St. Johnsbury Development Fund.
Jerri Ryan has previously worked as the Volunteer Coordinator with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging and as Community Integration Coordinator at the former King George School in Sutton. Ryan said she’ll bring a different viewpoint to the board if elected.
Brendan Hughes is a 2012 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy who works in the SJA admissions/alumni office and is co-owner with his family of the St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue.
Hughes has been in office since 2019 and said if re-elected he would work to create more economic opportunity in town and promote community growth.
Frank Empsall III is running unopposed for the open three-year seat.
Select Board Chairman Tim Angell is not seeking re-election. Selectmen Dennis Smith and Kevin Oddy are in the midst of three-year terms and are not up for re-election
School Budget
The school board is asking the voters to approve an FY22 spending plan of $24,484,785 including $23,489,785 in general fund money and $995,000 in grant funds.
If approved, the budget will result in education spending of $15,746.46 per equalized pupil.
“This projected spending per equalized pupil is 0.6% more than spending for the current year,” notes the ballot article.
But due to the state’s school funding formula, St. Johnsbury’s school tax rate is still expected to decrease next year by 0.5 percent.
“The numbers just kind of fell into place for us this year,” said St. Johnsbury School Director of Finance Jody Oliver.
Town Budget
The select board has approved a spending plan that is expected to result in tax rate increases of 6.85 percent inside the special services district (village) and 5.99 percent outside the special services district.
The Highway Budget includes additional money for improvements to town roads.
“We have heard from the public that they want to see improvement in our road conditions,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
That budget plan includes $2,361,091 to be raised by taxes for the General Fund, $2,377,774 to be raised by taxes for the Highway Fund and $1,302,368 to be raised by taxes for the special services district.
The budgets will also be funded in part by state and federal grants and other revenues not raised by taxes.
If the budgets are approved, overall spending inside the special services district will be $8,301,442.32 — an increase of 1.87 percent over this year. Overall spending outside the district will be $6,860,674.44 — an increase of .80 percent.
There are also $305,570 in special appropriation requests for the voters to consider which town officials say have already been factored into the overall spending plan.
