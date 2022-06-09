ST. JOHNSBURY — The community hosted a day-long Downtown and Historic Preservation Conference on Thursday at which local success stories were celebrated and pressing statewide challenges around housing, main street vitality and boosting the rural economy were discussed.
Efforts in the town related to downtown investment and economic momentum made it the right location to host the event, according to information provided by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development and the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
“It can take years of planning and hard work to gain positive momentum in a community,” notes promotional material for the event. “St. Johnsbury struggled for decades, but in the past few years the community has reached a critical mass and all those years of work have opened the floodgates for new opportunities. The community is capitalizing on its historic assets, creative economy, rich heritage, and close ties to outdoor recreation. Infrastructure and capital improvements are the culmination of more than a decade’s worth of public and private investments. Equally important is the community’s ability to redefine itself, embracing its past while accelerating towards a brighter future.”
Multiple venues welcomed participants in the conference, including the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, the Athenaeum, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, United Community Church, Catamount Arts, South Church and Pica-Pica Restaurant. The conference began on the Brantview Lawn at St. Johnsbury Academy where local leaders shared and awards were presented.
Among five projects statewide that were honored with preservation awards, two are from Caledonia County. One was in recognition of the $14.9 million redevelopment of the 50,000 sq. ft. New Avenue building in St. Johnsbury into 40 apartments and street-level commercial spaces. Participants in the project praised for their efforts are Evernorth, Rural Edge, New Depot Square Commercial Properties LLC, Duncan Wisniewski Architecture, and Bread Loaf Corporation.
The other local project awarded is the Peacham Congregational Church and the Peacham Children’s Center for the creative collaboration to find a new home for the Peacham Children’s Center.
During the breakout sessions held around downtown, conference attendees had opportunities to learn about initiatives designed to improve the community in a variety of areas. Among them were sessions on supporting the creative economy, fostering equitable and inclusive downtowns by supporting BIPOC-owned businesses, housing, connecting communities to the rail trail and creating solutions for child care.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead served on a panel during the session on the rail trail titled “The Rail Road: Connecting Communities on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.” St. Johnsbury is a terminus on the 93-mile all seasons recreation trail that is set for completion later this fall.
Joining Whitehead in discussing the project and its projected benefits to communities along the trail were three people from VHB, an engineering firm working with the Vermont Agency of Transportation on the trail.
“This trail has been a great opportunity for creative folks to go ahead and try to make the most and take the opportunities they can to make this a great facility that has all kinds of amenities,” said Evan Detrick, director of transportation engineering at VHB. “And that’s really, one of the reasons, the big reason, why Governor (Phil) Scott said we need to put more money seriously into this trail because this will be a great attraction and economic driver for the northern part of the state.”
He spoke about efforts in various communities to take advantage of the expected trail popularity including at former train stations in Danville and Hardwick. Among those in the audience for the session was Hardwick Town Manager David (Opie) Upson. The repurposing of the Danville Train Station in response to the LVRT was also a topic discussed in a breakout session during the conference.
Whitehead talked about St. Johnsbury’s work in bringing LVRT users downtown through the creation of the Three Rivers Path near the Passumpsic River. “We want people to come in here (downtown),” he said. “We want them to realize our cultural assets.”
Conference-goers attended from various parts of the state, and one of the ways the host community was hoping to show visitors around was through a walking tour led by St. Johnsbury History & Heritage staff, but the weather didn’t cooperate.
The St. Johnsbury Distillery on Eastern Avenue welcomed those attending the conference to an evening reception.
Helping to make the conference possible were the town of St. Johnsbury, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, St. Johnsbury Academy, Catamount Arts, Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, Athenaeum, United Community Church, Gypsy Coast Co., City of Montpelier and over 30 sponsors.
