ST. JOHNSBURY — Residents at the St. Johnsbury House are extending the Halloween fun on Main Street Sunday by opening the lobby area to trick or treaters.
Main Street, from Church Street to Arnold Park, will be closed to motor vehicle traffic from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, for safe movement of costumed trick or treaters and special entertainment, but the St. J House residents are hoping children will make their way just a bit further south on Main Street and stop in for some treats.
Resident Al “Scoop” Dunn said residents will be in the lobby/lounge area ready to distribute candy from 4 to 7 on Sunday.
He said it’s a tradition at the House to invite the children for candy on Halloween.
So the location of a covid outbreak wants unvaccinated kids to go inside?
