An inmate at the state prison in St. Johnsbury has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vermont Department Of Corrections announced Wednesday afternoon that the inmate had been housed at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) on Route 5 since June 16 when he was returned from community supervision and placed in intake quarantine for 14 days.
The inmate - who has been asymptomatic - was tested for the Coronavirus on June 27 but the results came back negative on July 1 so he was released into general prison population.
But on Monday, the inmate tested positive for the virus after the DOC tested all staff and inmates at NERCF.
“This is the only positive result of the total 215 (St. Johnsbury) staff and inmates tested Monday,” reads a press released issued by the DOC on Wednesday.
Officials say that NERCF was “immediately” put on lockdown following the positive result and that the inmate was moved to isolation and contact tracing was initiated.
The DOC says it’s the fourth inmate to test positive for coronavirus at a Vermont facility since June 11.
An inmate at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland - who had been extradited from Florida - tested positive on June 17. An inmate at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington - who was wanted as a Fugitive from Justice in Pennsylvania - tested positive on June 20. A third inmate at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans tested positive on June 23.
That inmate had previously tested positive in mass testing of the St. Albans facility in April.
