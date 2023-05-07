ST. JOHNSBURY — Since 1944, the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club has worked year-round to raise enough money to operate and maintain the Kiwanis Pool, and an auction Saturday afternoon helped continue that cause.
The gymnasium at St. Johnsbury Academy was transformed into an arena of bidding on goods and services, all donated by a caring community of local businesses and individuals supporting the club’s quest to offer free swimming lessons and a well-maintained pool for summer fun to local children – as well as access for adults for leisure as well as health needs.
A silent auction and live auction were staged, and a food concession was added to the event this year.
St. Johnsbury business owner, longtime Academy teacher and State Representative Scott Beck, who is also president of the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, had business cards made up touting the event and eagerly distributed them at the recent Kingdom Maple Festival downtown, as well as wherever he met up with someone who he hoped would support the event.
The deep blue cards with white print announced, “Kiwanis Pool Auction!!!”
On their reverse, it stated, “The Kiwanis Pool provides everyone, free of charge, Red Cross swimming lessons, morning physical therapy swim, general swim, and family swim during the summer months.”
“Kiwanis’ largest and most important fundraiser is its annual auction,” the invitation cards stressed, “please make a plan to attend and support it on May 6th!”
Beck said 72 seats had been set up in the gym, and many were taken, but not all; more people sat in the bleachers at the back of the room.
“We used to do the TV thing, three nights,” explained Beck of the cable television format used for the annual auction in the past. He said a hybrid was attempted with in-person and online bids as well, “… Then three years of COVID.”
Coming out of the pandemic, the club decided to try a different format this year, said Beck, saying with a live auction, “There’s entertainment value to it!”
That was provided through the volunteer auctioneering skills of Kiwanis Club member Blakely Jenkins of Jenkins Auction Service, who masterfully and jovially led the event, teasing club members, exaggerating winning bids as they were being recorded for laughs; and asking the crowd for a show of hands at one point, which people were reluctant to comply with should their hands be confused with bidding.
He drove the price of maple cookies made locally up himself, saying though the value was stated at $15, they were worth $50; he ended up paying more than that for them, and the other two boxes of the advertised delicious cookies went well over asking, too, also to auction company volunteers.
“If you haven’t tried these maple cookies, you should,” said Jenkins.
Kiwanian Maurice Chaloux also assisted with the live auction, and Jenkins Auction employee David Bedor did as well.
Another Jenkins employee, family member Robin Jenkins, hopped up from her role recording winning bids in the computer and dashed over wearing a black dress she’d worn to a wedding earlier Saturday to model a motorcycle helmet that had been donated to the auction by Moore Dam Honda. She trotted around in the suddenly silly combination fashion statement helping to drive bids north by darting around bidders in the audience, drawing a lot of laughs and smiles!
The event’s goods and humor were decidedly North Country.
At one point when someone had won two gallons of paint, the Boy Scout delivering the paint cans was encouraged to run with them to deliver them to the high bidder, and he did so, drawing laughs as the youth helped contribute to the fun atmosphere.
A pair of gloves donated to the event were advertised by Jenkins as “his and hers work gloves” as he called out for a starting bid.
A lot of tools were secured, a rototiller, many gift certificates to local bakeries, restaurants, and stores and breweries, as well as other businesses including for oil changes and more; a good number of hats and T shirts including from the host for the event, St. Johnsbury Academy, who Beck publicly thanked for allowing the space to be used for the event.
There were also beautiful flower baskets from Joe’s Brook Farm auctioned off for well above the asking price, with bidders eager to secure the beautiful blooms from the local farm in Barnet, a mainstay at farmers’ markets in the area.
They went for about $20 over value stated by the farm, for $52.50, and Jenkins jokingly hollered out “$5,250 to Mr. Waldner!” as the winning bid.
Kitchen Counter Café donated two beautiful, sought-after cakes, a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and a raspberry lemon cake, both of which saw hot bidding!
One of the happy winners of a cake from the local eatery was 11-year-old Graham Cargill, who was a busy bidder throughout the event, his bidding card popping up frequently and for a range of goods and services. He was taking home the lemon raspberry confection, with Chaloux, a club member helping with the live auction, informing him he expected a piece.
Five paintings created by Kiwanis Club member Gary Roberts found homes quickly, all framed and ready to hang.
Donations came in from dozens of businesses in the Northeast Kingdom as well as across the river in Littleton; several individuals also donated items, including beautiful handmade quilts and other coveted items.
Four boy scouts from Troop #007 volunteered to be runners at the event, and delivered items won by bidders to their seats in the audience, then helped distribute the items from the silent auction toward the end of the event, as well.
One of those scouts, Michael Chouinard, 14, a freshman in high school, said swimming at the Kiwanis Pool is how he met a lot of his high school friends.
His mom, Liz Kearns, said she works from home and when she’s done working, she and Michael head down to the pool most days during the summertime. “It gives him an outlet after I’m done with work after he’s been home all day,” she said.
She was supporting the auction and waiting in line to pay for what she’d won as her son continued to help out with the last few items in the live auction, occasionally catching her attention and trying to coax her to bid on an item for him.
For more information on the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club and its pool, visit https://www.stjkiwanis.org
