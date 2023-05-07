ST. JOHNSBURY — Since 1944, the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club has worked year-round to raise enough money to operate and maintain the Kiwanis Pool, and an auction Saturday afternoon helped continue that cause.

The gymnasium at St. Johnsbury Academy was transformed into an arena of bidding on goods and services, all donated by a caring community of local businesses and individuals supporting the club’s quest to offer free swimming lessons and a well-maintained pool for summer fun to local children – as well as access for adults for leisure as well as health needs.

