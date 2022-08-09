The Town of St. Johnsbury is purchasing $425,000 in new vehicles for its Department of Public Works (DPW).
The spending is all part of a plan the town developed several years ago to maintain a reliable fleet of vehicles.
“We’ve got a plan that was developed in 2016 and it extends equipment purchases all the way out to 2035,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday.
The largest purchase is a new front-end loader at a cost of $219,900. The new loader will replace the town’s old loader which is 22-years-old. Part of the funding for the new loader is a $50,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation which wants old, environmentally-unfriendly machinery taken out-of-service.
“We’ll core a hole in the engine block of it and then it becomes scrap metal,” said Whitehead.
The town has also received grant money to take another DPW truck out of service for environmental emission reasons.
“We got a total of about $83,000 in grants to decommission those vehicles,” said Whitehead.
The new front-end loader has already been delivered to the town. But the DPW is still waiting for a new plow truck and a 100-horsepower tractor to be delivered.
“We’re waiting on the trucks to come,” said Whitehead. “We’ve got two on order but the manufacturing process is really delayed.”
Whitehead said the new plow truck will cost about $135,000 — which includes the truck body, the plow and the plow controls. The new tractor will cost $62,000 and will be used for roadside mowing and other functions at the DPW yard.
The town is also purchasing a new general-use trailer for the DPW at a cost of about $10,000.
