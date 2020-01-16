St. JohnsburyMan Accused Of Destructive Meltdown At Warming Shelter

Kasey Giorgio

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man at the local overnight shelter reportedly became angered at the lack of available housing on Monday evening and is accused of damaging property belonging to Northeast Kingdom Human Services and to an employee.

Kasey Giorgio, 27, has a listed address in his court file of Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury, but was at the Hospital Drive overnight warming shelter Monday evening when he allegedly committed the crimes of unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.

