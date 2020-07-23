On July 22 and 9:37 p.m., the St. Johnsbury Police Department was dispatched to a home on Railroad Street after receiving a report of a vehicle that had left the driveway and struck a pair of vehicles.
Police believe that Johnathan Scott, 38, of St. Johnsbury, entered his 2020 Mitsubishi and struck his neighbor’s car, forcing it into another vehicle. Attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. Scott drives a Mitsubishi Outlander that police believe has substantial front-end damage and a temporary registration tag. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Scott are asked to contact the St Johnsbury Police Department at (802) 748-2314.
Police say Scott will face two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, gross negligent operation and a felony charge of unlawful mischief.
