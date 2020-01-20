St. Johnsbury Police responded to a reported retail theft at Maplefields on Jan. 3.
According to a police report, Richard Larocque, a 63-year-old St. Johnsbury resident, stole a bottle of wine. Larocque was observed on camera entering the Maplefields, concealing a bottle of wine in his jacket, and exiting the store. He was located on Jan. 6 and issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Feb. 17.
