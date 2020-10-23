A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of stalking and threatening his downstairs neighbors at a Hastings Hill apartment building.

George Ellis Phelps Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday to misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass, violating conditions of release, criminal threatening, aggravated disorderly conduct and stalking.

