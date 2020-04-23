A St. Johnsbury man was charged with stalking, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct stemming from April 18-19 incidents at 78 Hastings Hill.

After receiving several calls about activity at that location on those days, the St. Johnsbury Police Department cited George E. Phelps Jr., 37, for the crimes of stalking, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. Phelps will face the charges in Caledonia County Superior Court on Aug. 10.

