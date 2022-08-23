St. Johnsbury Man Agrees To Reduced Charges In Fatal Crash
A hearing to determine whether the East Ryegate teen charged in the 2019 crash in Bath that killed a 14-year-old Bath girl is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Grafton Superior Court. (Photo Courtesy Of NH State Police)

A St. Johnsbury man indicted for negligent homicide in 2021 for causing a crash in Bath that killed his 14-year-old girlfriend two years earlier has agreed to plead guilty to downgraded misdemeanor charges that carry several hundred hours of community service and no time behind bars.

At Grafton Superior Court on Aug. 11, Jeffrey Dumais, 19, signed an agreement pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault that carries a 12-month jail sentence, all of which is suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior, two years probation, 300 hours of community service within two years, five years loss of his driver’s license, and no driving until he completes a driver safety course.

