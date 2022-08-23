St. Johnsbury Man Agrees To Reduced Charges In Fatal Crash

A hearing to determine whether the East Ryegate teen charged in the 2019 crash in Bath that killed a 14-year-old Bath girl is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Grafton Superior Court. (Photo Courtesy Of NH State Police)
A St. Johnsbury man indicted for negligent homicide in 2021 for causing a crash in Bath that killed his 14-year-old girlfriend two years earlier has agreed to plead guilty to downgraded misdemeanor charges that carry several hundred hours of community service and no time behind bars.
At Grafton Superior Court on Aug. 11, Jeffrey Dumais, 19, signed an agreement pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault that carries a 12-month jail sentence, all of which is suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior, two years probation, 300 hours of community service within two years, five years loss of his driver’s license, and no driving until he completes a driver safety course.
The amended misdemeanor count charges Dumais, then about to turn 17, with negligently causing the death of Krystina Lee Crews, of Bath, on Oct. 13, 2019, by driving an un-registered Honda Ridgeline along River Road while not licensed to drive and at an excessive speed while the vehicle had a cracked or broken frame, cracked suspension, and a broken brake line, causing the vehicle to collide with a large tree on its right rear passenger side.
Crews, who was riding in the backseat on the right side, died at the scene.
Her brother, a 16-year-male passenger in the front seat, suffered serious injuries, said police.
Dumais is also pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawful conduct after an accident.
That charge also carries a 12-month jail sentence, all of which is suspended for five years of good behavior, two years probation, and no driving until licensed.
The second charge states Dumais knew or should have known he had just been involved in an accident that caused death or serious injury, but he failed to provide the information to responding police officers.
Dumais, who is being represented by two public defenders, Emily Wynes and Jay Duguay, also faces a violation-level offense for driving after having his driving privilege suspended six months prior in Vermont.
A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at Grafton Superior Court, where the judge will decide to accept or reject the amended sentence.
Dumais was originally charged with a Class B felony count of negligent homicide, a Class B felony count of driving after suspension at the time of a crash that caused death or serious bodily injury, and a Class B felony count of giving a false report of a crash causing death or serious bodily injury for allegedly lying to a New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation office when he told him he was not the driver.
Each felony count carried a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
Wynes and Duguay had previously requested that the court order a competency evaluation for Dumais to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
A competency evaluation report was posted with the court on Feb. 14, and a competency hearing that had been scheduled for two weeks later was canceled following an agreement between the prosecution and defense.
On June 6, the case went to a felony settlement conference and a report was issued.
