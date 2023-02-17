A St. Johnsbury man was finally arraigned on an assault charge that allegedly occurred months ago.
Jason Scott Brown, 40, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Friday to charges of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated disorderly conduct.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release but no bail because Brown is already being held on a “parole/furlough violation” at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Mr. Brown seems to have a very serious criminal record,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Ben King.
Brown allegedly assaulted another man at a residence at 846 New Boston Road in September of 2022.
Vermont State Police responded to the scene but could not locate Brown and an arrest warrant was issued for him.
However, Brown’s Probation & Parole Officer told the court Brown has been meeting with him as directed but his office was unaware of the arrest warrant until Friday morning.
Brown is accused of threatening and assaulting Christopher Briggs, 34, at the New Boston Road residence on Sept. 12, 2022.
“I arrived at the address at approximately 1730 hours, where I learned that Brown had already left the scene,” wrote Tpr. Kyle Fecher on his report. “I observed that Briggs had large amounts of blood on his body and clothing, what appeared to be wounds and bruising on his left shoulder, left bicep, left forearm, and on the left side of his back. There was also blood on the inside of Briggs’ right ear from and indeterminate source. Briggs also had bruising and blood on the knuckles of both hands.“
Brown faces a possible sentence of over 15 years in prison and $12,000 in fines.
