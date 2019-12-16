St. Johnsbury Police made an arrest on a warrant Dec. 14 at the Family Dollar on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man allegedly harassing a clerk at the store around 8 p.m. and subsequently took him into custody.
Police alleged 32-year-old Jonathon Patnaude had an active warrant for his arrest out of Franklin County for failure to appear. Patnaude was held on $50 bail.
