A St. Johnsbury man was arrested on a warrant July 3 on Summer Street, St. J. According to police, a concerned citizen called police about a suspicious person on Summer Street.
During an investigation, police said they learned one Richard Stewart, 68, of St. Johnsbury, had an active warrant out for his arrest. Stewart was taken into custody and lodged in Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
